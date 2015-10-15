FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: No plans to bail out Puerto Rico
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 15, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

White House: No plans to bail out Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it has no plans to provide a financial bailout to Puerto Rico.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest denied a media report that the U.S. Treasury Department is in talks with Puerto Rican officials to provide a bailout package to the debt-laden U.S. territory.

“It is inaccurate to suggest that the Treasury Department is in talks to undertake any of Puerto Rico’s obligations,” Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing. (Reporting by Julia Edwards, Jeff Mason, Doina Chiacu and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)

