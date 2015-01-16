UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico's revenues fall in Dec y/y -Treasury

(Adds data versus estimated)

SAN JUAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s general fund revenues fell 8 percent in December to $854 million versus the same month the previous year, the island’s Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

It saw a decrease in funds from the foreign corporation excise tax to $100 million from $177 million, which it said was partly due to a corporation making payments a year ago which did not recur.

Puerto Rico’s revenues for the first half of its fiscal year - July to December - also fell, and came in less than estimated. Net general fund revenues dropped to $3.76 billion, which was $203 million below the same period last year and $96.5 million below estimates.