UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico's revenues fall in Dec y/y -Treasury
January 16, 2015 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico's revenues fall in Dec y/y -Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds data versus estimated)

SAN JUAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s general fund revenues fell 8 percent in December to $854 million versus the same month the previous year, the island’s Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

It saw a decrease in funds from the foreign corporation excise tax to $100 million from $177 million, which it said was partly due to a corporation making payments a year ago which did not recur.

Puerto Rico’s revenues for the first half of its fiscal year - July to December - also fell, and came in less than estimated. Net general fund revenues dropped to $3.76 billion, which was $203 million below the same period last year and $96.5 million below estimates.

Reporting by Reuters in San Juan, writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
