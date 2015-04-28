FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Puerto Rico's April tax revenues may fall short by $200 mln -Treasury
#Market News
April 28, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Puerto Rico's April tax revenues may fall short by $200 mln -Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of El Vocero newspaper in paragraph 4)

April 28 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s April tax revenues are expected to fall short of projections by $100 million to $200 million, its Treasury department confirmed through a spokeswoman on Tuesday.

The shortfall comes mostly because the patente nacional, or the gross receipts tax on companies, was struck down before a broader tax reform proposal could be enacted.

The commonwealth is making efforts to reduce costs, but there will still be a loss, Treasury Secretary Juan Zaragoza, told El Vocero de Puerto Rico in an article published on Friday and confirmed on Tuesday to Reuters by a spokeswoman.

Last week, Puerto Rico’s top finance officials said the government of the U.S. territory will likely shutdown in three months because of a looming liquidity crisis. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

