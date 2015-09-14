FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico general fund revenues rise in August-commonwealth
September 14, 2015

Puerto Rico general fund revenues rise in August-commonwealth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indebted U.S. territory Puerto Rico’s general fund revenues jumped in August to $550 million, a $109.4 million rise year-on-year, driven by foreign excise taxes, according to a statement from the commonwealth’s treasury.

The foreign excise tax represented 32 percent of total collections, a result of a transaction by one corporation.

Sales and Use Tax (SUT) Revenues collections totaled $190.7 million, the office said. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by David Gregorio)

