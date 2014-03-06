FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Puerto Rico sets next week's bond sale at $3 bln
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Puerto Rico sets next week's bond sale at $3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects earlier estimates to $2.8 billion from $3.8 billion)

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico will sell $3 billion of general obligation bonds next week, according to a proposed issue announcement on Thursday, as the financially hobbled territory seeks to refinance existing debt and raise new money.

The commonwealth’s legislature had authorized a sale of up to $3.5 billion, but earlier estimates of the deal’s size were closer to $2.8 billion. Barclays Capital will be lead underwriter, with the bonds expected to price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)

