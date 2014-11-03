FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 top firms settle U.S. SEC charges over Puerto Rico junk bonds
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

13 top firms settle U.S. SEC charges over Puerto Rico junk bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The units of 13 major Wall Street firms including JP Morgan and UBS will pay a range of penalties to settle regulatory charges alleging they improperly sold bonds from Puerto Rico’s landmark 2014 junk deal to retail investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the 13 firms will pay penalties ranging from $54,000 to $130,000 without admitting or denying the charges.

This is the first time the SEC has brought a case for violations of a new rule which prohibits dealers from selling bonds to individual buyers below a certain threshold.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.