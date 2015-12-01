FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's governor says default 'looms large'
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's governor says default 'looms large'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK/SAN JUAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said that default “looms large” and that starting on Tuesday, the commonwealth would “claw back revenues” pledged to certain bonds issued in order to maintain public services.

The commonwealth has been speculated to default on all or part of its $355 million notes issued by the U.S. territory’s Government Development Bank, due Dec. 1.

“The imminence of a default when presented with the alternative between paying creditors and providing essential government services looms large,” Garcia Padilla told the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

“That is why starting today the commonwealth of Puerto Rico will have to claw back revenues pledged to certain bonds issued in order to maintain public services.” (Reporting by Megan Davies and Nick Brown; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.