Puerto Rico tax reform to take effect in 2015, emphasize consumption taxes
October 30, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico tax reform to take effect in 2015, emphasize consumption taxes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN JUAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico officials on Thursday unveiled a plan to overhaul the territory’s taxes in 2015 and also explained recently introduced legislation to financially shore up the island’s highways and transportation authority.

The tax reform agenda is intended to reduce the marginal income tax rate, repeal the gross profit tax enacted in 2013, and shift revenues toward consumption taxes, representatives of Puerto Rico’s Treasury and Government Development Bank said during a webcast.

Under the reforms, Puerto Rico would replace its 7 percent sales tax with a broad-based goods and services tax, which will evolve into a value-added tax levied at each level of the distribution chain, said GDB President Melba Acosta-Febo.

Acosta emphasized the reforms will ensure the protection of the Sales Tax Financing Authority (COFINA in Spanish) revenue and pledges that back some $16 billion of outstanding COFINA bonds. She added COFINA would remain an “important source of financing.” (Reporting by Reuters in San Juan and Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

