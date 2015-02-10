FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico focuses on consumption in tax overhaul
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico focuses on consumption in tax overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico announced on Tuesday night a long awaited overhaul of its tax system as it struggles to revive its moribund economy and stabilize the finances of the indebted island.

Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla promised “a new tax system” in Puerto Rico, a Caribbean island of 3.6 million that is struggling with debt of over $70 billion. The plan places an emphasis on taxing consumption in a bid to boost collections.

“The tax system that we have penalizes work and productivity while rewarding evasion,” the governor said. Only 12,000 people in Puerto Rico report income above $150,000 a year, he said. (Reporting by a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.