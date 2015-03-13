FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico February tax take up 5.9 pct yr-on-yr to $709.3 mln
March 13, 2015

Puerto Rico February tax take up 5.9 pct yr-on-yr to $709.3 mln

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s net tax haul in February was $709.3 million, up 5.9 percent compared to a year earlier, but $6.5 million shy of the government’s forecast, Puerto Rico’s Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday.

So far this financial year net tax revenues have reached $5.2 billion, $143.6 million below last year’s revenues and $121.7 million short of the government’s own projection, the data from the Treasury showed. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

