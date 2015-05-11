FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico's April tax collections total $1.33 bln -Treasury
May 11, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's April tax collections total $1.33 bln -Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s April tax haul totaled $1.33 billion, an increase of $151.7 million compared to the same month last year but still $97.4 million below official forecasts, according to a report from the U.S. territory’s Treasury department on Monday.

Puerto Rico’s Treasury said the monthly tax haul in April was the second best on record behind April 2011. The Treasury said a recent law that allowed a reduced rate on certain prepaid taxes had helped collections during the month. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

