Puerto Rico Senate to take up tax bill on Monday

May 22 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Senate will work through a U.S. public holiday on Monday as majority lawmakers aim to pass tax measures worth $1.2 billion that recently made their way through the House, Senate President Eduardo Bhatia said Friday.

The measures are needed to help Puerto Rico raise financing and avoid a government shutdown at the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

The Senate is expected to formally present and consider the amended bill on the Memorial Day holiday, with debate scheduled throughout the day.

Although the upper chamber was in session Friday, it had yet to receive the amended bill from the House, officials said, and decided to recess until Monday 9 a.m. The bill’s passage in the Senate is expected to be smoother than in the House where it encountered fierce opposition before being modified. (Reporting by contributor in San Juan; Writing by Edward Krudy; Editing by Grant McCool)