UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico tax revenue drops 14.1 percent in May -Treasury
June 12, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico tax revenue drops 14.1 percent in May -Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds fiscal year-to-date figure)

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s net tax haul was $646.9 million in May, 14.1 percent below the same month last year, the U.S. territory’s Treasury said in a statement on Friday.

The Treasury attributed the decline to one-time transactions last year. Still, collections missed the government’s own estimates for the month by $64 million.

May’s collections brought the fiscal year-to-date total to $7.98 billion, $44.7 million lower than the $8.03 billion of a year earlier and $314.7 million below the government’s target.

Puerto Rico’s tax collections are closely watched by holders of fiscally troubled island’s $72 billion in debt. The revenues are a key factor in balancing the budget and ensuring debt payments are made. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

