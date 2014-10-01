FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico sales & use tax collections rise 8.5 pct in September
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico sales & use tax collections rise 8.5 pct in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's sales and use tax (SUT) collections totaled $124.2 million in September, an 8.5 percent increase from the same month in 2013, according to preliminary data from the U.S. commonwealth's Treasury Department on Wednesday.

Puerto Rico's Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta Febo attributed the results "to the Treasury Department's ongoing efforts to increase collections, tackle tax evasion and enforce tax compliance through the collection of the SUT at the island's ports." (Reporting by Edward Krudy)

