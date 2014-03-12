New Puerto Rico GO debt trades briskly in secondary market

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s newly issued general obligation debt traded with an average yield of 8.3 percent on Wednesday, its first full trading day, with over $387.6 million changing hands in brisk morning trade, according to data from Municipal Market Data.

Cash-strapped Puerto Rico issued $3.5 billion of GO debt on Tuesday in the most anticipated new issuance in the $3.7 trillion municipal debt market in years. Puerto Rico said it received $16 billion in bids from 270 accounts. The debt yielded about 8.7 percent.