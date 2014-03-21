FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico bond trading under FINRA examination
#Market News
March 21, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

Puerto Rico bond trading under FINRA examination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - Securities-sector regulator FINRA said on Friday it was examining secondary trades in Puerto Rico’s blockbuster $3.5 billion bond deal for possible violations of rules requiring minimum sales of $100,000.

“FINRA is aware of this situation and is examining trading activity in this CUSIP,” FINRA spokesman George Smaragdis said, referring to the identity number for the Caribbean island’s single-maturity, general-obligation bond deal. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

