U.S. Congress should give Puerto Rico access to restructuring -Treasury

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Obama administration urged the U.S. Congress on Thursday to provide Puerto Rico with access to a restructuring regime to help the commonwealth deal with its fiscal challenges, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

“Without federal legislation, a resolution across Puerto Rico’s financial liabilities would likely be difficult, protracted and costly,” the statement said.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and National Economic Council Director Jeffrey Zients met on Thursday with Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Bill Trott)