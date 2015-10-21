UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury supports broad bankruptcy protection for Puerto Rico

(Adds detail from administration’s proposal)

By Nick Brown and Megan Davies

SAN JUAN/NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday urged Congress to help embattled Puerto Rico, saying the U.S. commonwealth needs the ability to file for bankruptcy protection, have independent fiscal oversight, changes to Medicaid funding and access to the Earned Income Tax Credit.

“Only Congress has the authority to provide Puerto Rico with the necessary tools to address its near-term challenges and promote long-term growth,” Treasury said in a statement.

Puerto Rico, home to 3.5 million, is buckling under $72 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate. With financial creditors resisting reductions to debt payments and political gridlock threatening proposed spending reforms, some Puerto Rican leaders have called on the U.S. government to step in.

A bailout by the United States is seen as unlikely, but Wednesday’s statement from Treasury is the strongest indication yet that President Barack Obama’s administration supports some form of federal assistance for the island.

A key element of Treasury’s proposal is its endorsement of extending bankruptcy protections not only to Puerto Rico’s public agencies, but to the island itself - a notion championed by some Congressional Democrats but seen as too radical to be politically practical.

Under Chapter 9 of U.S. federal bankruptcy laws, cities, towns and municipal agencies can file for bankruptcy, but states themselves cannot. While legislation is pending to extend Chapter 9 to Puerto Rico - currently exempt because it is not a state - Treasury’s proposal would go a step further by allowing the island itself to file for bankruptcy.

“With the escalating crisis, bankruptcy protection is now needed for the commonwealth as well,” Treasury said in a 10-page proposal. “Congress should authorize a broader legal framework that allows for a comprehensive restructuring of Puerto Rico’s debts.”

Treasury would be a key ally for Puerto Rico in Washington, where the island has struggled to find powerful supporters.

Antonio Weiss, a counselor to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, is scheduled to testify on Thursday at a hearing on Puerto Rico before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

The department’s proposal makes clear its view that resolving Puerto Rico’s crisis requires a debt restructuring and concessions from bondholders, and that pension benefits should be protected.

While Treasury has also called on Puerto Rico to fix its traditionally opaque financial reporting practices and instill more credible fiscal oversight, the proposal is generally in line with what the island itself has said it needs from Congress and its creditors. (Reporting by Nick Brown in San Juan and Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)