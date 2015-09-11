FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
University of Puerto Rico's rating falls -S&P
September 11, 2015 / 10:13 PM / 2 years ago

University of Puerto Rico's rating falls -S&P

Jessica DiNapoli

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday lowered the credit rating on the University of Puerto Rico’s existing revenue bonds one notch deeper into junk, days after the U.S. commonwealth released a sweeping report proposing spending cuts, including a reduction in subsidies at the university.

Puerto Rico’s tax-backed debt was also downgraded by S&P after the island’s fiscal and economic growth plan was released. The plan recommended a voluntary exchange offer and said Puerto Rico’s “available resources may be insufficient to service all principal and interest on debt that has a constitutional priority.”

The University of Puerto Rico’s rating has moved together with the commonwealth’s because it relies on money from the government, according to S&P.

“Although appropriations are not pledged to the bonds, they make up the largest portion of revenues available for operations,” according to S&P. “Any delay or reduction in appropriations could have a serious effect on the university’s operations.”

Both the island’s tax-backed debt and the University of Puerto Rico were downgraded to CC from CCC- by S&P. According to S&P, it rates debt CC when it expects default to “be a virtual certainty, regardless of the anticipated time to default.”

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Dan Grebler

