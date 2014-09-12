FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico to issue $900 mln in notes over next 30 days-source
#Market News
September 12, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico to issue $900 mln in notes over next 30 days-source

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico will aim to sell $900 million in tax and revenue anticipation notes in the next 30 days to meet near-term cash needs, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Tax and revenue anticipation notes are a cash flow instrument designed to meet expenses throughout the year. The source described the issue as “pretty standard.”

Puerto Rico said in July that it would aim to complete so-called TRANs financing by the end of the first quarter of its fiscal year on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)

