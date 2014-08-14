FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico electric utility to pay ABR plus 4 pct on credit lines -filing
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2014 / 11:40 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico electric utility to pay ABR plus 4 pct on credit lines -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s electric power authority, known as PREPA, will pay an interest rate of alternate base rate (ABR) plus 4 percent under credit agreements with Scotiabank and Citibank, the utility said in a filing on Thursday.

PREPA disclosed the rate in a filing on a site of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board. It earlier said that banks extended a vital line of credit to March 31 from a previous deadline of Thursday. (Reporting by Hilary Russ and Ed Krudy; and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.