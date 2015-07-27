FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico governor heads to DC for meetings on fiscal problems -statement
July 27, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico governor heads to DC for meetings on fiscal problems -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla left for Washington, D.C. on Monday for meetings on the island’s fiscal situation and to promote access to U.S. bankruptcy laws, according to a statement from his office.

Garcia Padilla shocked creditors in June by saying the island needed to restructure debts - totaling $72 billion - to solve its fiscal problems, and had called for the commonwealth to be allowed to restructure its debts under U.S. bankruptcy code.

A White House spokesman said in June there is “no one in the administration or in D.C. that’s contemplating a federal bailout of Puerto Rico.”

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

