Puerto Rico governor heads to DC for meetings on fiscal problems -statement

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla left for Washington, D.C. on Monday for meetings on the island’s fiscal situation and to promote access to U.S. bankruptcy laws, according to a statement from his office.

Garcia Padilla shocked creditors in June by saying the island needed to restructure debts - totaling $72 billion - to solve its fiscal problems, and had called for the commonwealth to be allowed to restructure its debts under U.S. bankruptcy code.

A White House spokesman said in June there is “no one in the administration or in D.C. that’s contemplating a federal bailout of Puerto Rico.”