Puerto Rico has no quick return to financial markets - Treasury official
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 9, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico has no quick return to financial markets - Treasury official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary counselor Antonio Weiss said on Wednesday that there is no quick return to markets for Puerto Rico, but the aim is for the island to return to traditional bond market levels of financing.

Weiss, in a speech webcast from the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, D.C., said the island’s next interest payment on constitutionally backed, general obligation debt is at risk, and payment of $7 billion in other debts is on a path to likely default.

Weiss said that Puerto Rico’s crisis “is already upon us” as he argued for the island to have access to a federally legislated restructuring regime.

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Alan Crosby

