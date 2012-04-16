Philadelphia Inquirer wins Pulitzer for public service

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - The Philadelphia Inquirer on Monday won the Pulitzer Prize in the coveted public service category, while another Pennsylvania newspaper, The Patriot-News, took home the award for local reporting for its coverage of the Penn State child sex abuse scandal.

Other winners included The New York Times, for international reporting, and Alabama’s The Tuscaloosa News for breaking news. The Huffington Post won its first award, taking the prize for national reporting.

No prize was awarded for fiction. (Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Sandra Maler)