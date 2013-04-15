Florida's Sun Sentinel wins Pulitzer Prize for Public Service

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - The Sun Sentinel of Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for its investigation of off-duty police officers who were endangering the lives of citizens, the Pulitzer board said.

Reporters at InsideClimate News of Brooklyn, New York won the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting, and a reporter with The New York Times won the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting, the board said.

The 97th annual Pulitzer Prizes were awarded by Columbia University.

Two reporters for The New York Times won the Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting, the board said, and “The Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction.