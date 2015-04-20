FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Carolina newspaper wins Pulitzer for series on violence to women
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
April 20, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

South Carolina newspaper wins Pulitzer for series on violence to women

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - The Post and Courier newspaper of Charleston, South Carolina on Monday won the prestigious Pulitzer prize for Public Service for “Till Death Do Us Part,” its series on domestic violence against women.

The New York Times won Pulitzers in international reporting and feature photography for its West Africa Ebola coverage, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was awarded the Pulitzer prize in photography for its coverage of the Ferguson, Missouri riots.

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.