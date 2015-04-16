Putnam must face lawsuit over CDO deal - U.S. appeals court

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has revived a lawsuit by a bond insurer claiming a unit of Putnam Investments hired to select assets for a complex mortgage-backed securities investment concealed a hedge fund’s plans to bet against the deal.

In an order on Wednesday, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated Financial Guaranty Insurance Co’s October 2012 suit against Putnam, which served as the selection agent for a $1.5 billion collateralized debt obligation called Pyxis ABS CDO 2006-1.

