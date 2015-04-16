FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putnam must face lawsuit over CDO deal - U.S. appeals court
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 16, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

Putnam must face lawsuit over CDO deal - U.S. appeals court

Tom Brown

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has revived a lawsuit by a bond insurer claiming a unit of Putnam Investments hired to select assets for a complex mortgage-backed securities investment concealed a hedge fund’s plans to bet against the deal.

In an order on Wednesday, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated Financial Guaranty Insurance Co’s October 2012 suit against Putnam, which served as the selection agent for a $1.5 billion collateralized debt obligation called Pyxis ABS CDO 2006-1.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JNrkHx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.