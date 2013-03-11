FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Three earthquakes rattle Southern California desert - USGS
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 11, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Three earthquakes rattle Southern California desert - USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LOS ANGELES, March 11 (Reuters) - A flurry of three earthquakes measured at magnitudes of 4.6 and 4.7 rattled Southern California desert within moments of each other on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quakes, which struck shortly before 10 a.m. local time about 22 miles south of the resort community of Palm Springs, were initially recorded as being above magnitude 5.0, but were quickly downgraded by seismologists.

Quakes of that size, which typically cause little if any damage, are relatively common in Southern California. (Reporting By Cynthia Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.