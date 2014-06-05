FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apparent allergic reaction kills woman on Grand Canyon rafting trip
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 5, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

Apparent allergic reaction kills woman on Grand Canyon rafting trip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEATTLE, June 5 (Reuters) - A Seattle woman passed out and died from an apparent allergic reaction while on a rafting trip this week on the Colorado River in Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park, park officials said on Thursday.

Kathy Newman, 54, died on Tuesday evening after companions called for help by satellite phone and reported that she had begun to lose consciousness on the fifth day of a seven-day commercial rafting trip.

Members of Newman’s group initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation before medics from the Arizona Department of Public Safety arrived by helicopter and attempted to provide life support, park officials said.

Newman was pronounced dead but the rescue team waited until daybreak the following morning, on Wednesday, to fly her body out of the canyon.

A park official said the cause of the apparent allergic reaction has not yet been determined.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating.

Newman’s death was the sixth fatality in Grand Canyon National Park this year, including a 31-year-old man who died while kayaking on the river in March, according to the National Park Service. The four others died in car accidents or in falls from ledges. (Reporting by Bryan Cohen; Editing by Steve Gorman and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.