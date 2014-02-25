FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. orders oil-by-rail shippers to test North Dakota cargo
February 25, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. orders oil-by-rail shippers to test North Dakota cargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Companies moving crude oil by rail must test the volatility of fuel out of North Dakota’s Bakken oilfields before it is moved onto the tracks, the U.S. Department of Transportation said on Tuesday.

The department said in a statement it “issued an Emergency Order requiring all shippers to test product from the Bakken region to ensure the proper classification of crude oil before it is transported by rail.”

The moves are meant to step up oversight after several recent fiery derailments of oil moved by rail out of North Dakota’s Bakken energy patch. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Peter Cooney)

