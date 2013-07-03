FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2013 / 2:16 AM / in 4 years

San Francisco's BART system reaches tentative deal with union honoring strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 (Reuters) - Labor negotiators for San Francisco’s Bay Area Rapid Transit System on Tuesday reached a tentative deal with a union honoring the strike that has halted commuter trains there for two days, a spokesman for the agency said.

Rick Rice, a BART spokesman, said two larger unions remain on strike but were still at the bargaining table on Tuesday in a bid to end the labor action by about 2,400 of its employees. BART serves 400,000 riders daily. (Reporting and writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Steve Gorman)

