Judge blocks threatened strike by San Francisco rail workers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A judge on Sunday issued an injunction blocking a threatened San Francisco-area rail worker strike that could have disabled a critical part of the region’s transportation system serving 400,000 daily passengers.

The ruling by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Curtis Karnow to bar Bay Area Rapid Transit District workers from striking takes effect immediately and remains in place through Oct. 10, 2013, if BART management and the unions have not reached an agreement.