LIRR talks break down, strike set for July 20 - reports

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Talks to avert a Long Island Rail Road strike reportedly broke down on Monday and the union representing workers at the nation’s largest commuter railroad said they are proceeding with plans to strike on July 20.

“No further negotiations are scheduled,” union negotiator Anthony Simon said after announcing that talks with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority had collapsed, according to a letter obtained by local media.

The two sides have been talking on and off for four years in an effort to reach a new contract for the 5,400 unionized LIRR workers.

A strike would leave 300,000 daily commuters from the New York City suburbs on Long Island scrambling for alternative transportation. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg)