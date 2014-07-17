FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York governor convening talks to avert threatened rail strike
July 17, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

New York governor convening talks to avert threatened rail strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is convening talks on Thursday between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and labor unions in an attempt to avert a Long Island Rail Road strike.

Three days before union bosses for 5,400 workers promised to start a walkout at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Cuomo said in a statement that he had called the two sides to a meeting at his office in New York City.

“I want to make sure I have done everything I can possibly do to avert a strike, so I will now convene a meeting at 10 a.m. at my Manhattan office to continue discussions,” Cuomo said in the statement. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Jonathan Allen)

