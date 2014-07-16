FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York transit authority, unions to resume rail strike talks
July 16, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

New York transit authority, unions to resume rail strike talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The New York Metropolitan Transit Authority and unions representing 5,400 workers on the Long Island Rail Road said on Wednesday they would resume talks four days before a threatened strike that would cripple the nation’s largest commuter railway.

“We’re definitely back to the table today,” said United Transportation Union spokeswoman Maryann Bartolozzi.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority earlier on Wednesday urged the union to return to the bargaining table after talks broke down on Monday ahead of a strike that could begin at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Bill Trott)

