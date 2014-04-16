FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BNSF, CP railroads ordered to report U.S. fertilizer delivery plans
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

BNSF, CP railroads ordered to report U.S. fertilizer delivery plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. officials ordered BNSF Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Co to report by Friday their plans to ensure timely fertilizer deliveries to the U.S. Farm Belt ahead of the spring planting season.

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board decision filed late on Tuesday follows a hearing in Washington last week where U.S. agriculture leaders reported that rail service problems have stalled grain shipments and threatened to deprive farmers of the rail-delivered fertilizers they need this spring.

Railroads have blamed uncommonly harsh winter weather and heavy demand for shipping crude oil by rail for the shipping woes, but say that service is improving with warmer weather.

The rail-dispute arbiter also asked BNSF and CP to provide it with detailed weekly status reports about fertilizer shipments for six weeks beginning April 25, including the number of cars shipped or received at agricultural destinations and data on actual performance compared with trip plans.

BNSF said it would submit its plans as requested. The railroad announced this week that it had assigned more locomotives and train crews to expedite fertilizer deliveries.

“We understand the shortness of the season and the necessity of timely delivery in order to safeguard that producers can get this year’s crops planted with the proper plant nutrients,” the railroad said in a statement.

CP did not have an immediate comment about the ruling.

BNSF, a unit of investor Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, is one of the largest U.S. railroads and is concentrated largely in the western United States. CP’s network stretches across Canada and into the northern U.S. Midwest and Plains. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.