REFILE-Rapper DMX arrested on driving charges at S. Carolina airport

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Rapper DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was arrested outside a South Carolina airport on Monday for driving with a suspended license and without a vehicle tag and insurance, according to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Airport police familiar with Simmons and his lengthy arrest history stopped the rapper as he was driving up to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport early on Monday evening, a police dispatcher said.

The New York-born rapper, who lives in South Carolina, was arrested when he did not have a valid license, the dispatcher said.

The 42-year-old entertainer spent several hours in jail before posting a $1,335 bond on the charges, according to Spartanburg County Detention Center. He was booked at 6:27 p.m. local time.

The rapper, whose albums include “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot” and “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” also starred in the movies “Romeo Must Die” and “Cradle 2 The Grave.”

Simmons has had numerous run-ins with police in South Carolina and elsewhere.

He was arrested in South Carolina in August and charged with possession of marijuana, two days before he was due in court on a drunk driving charge. He was arrested in July on suspicion of driving under the influence and failing to have a valid driver’s license.

Simmons’ arrest record also includes charges of: animal cruelty, reckless driving, drug possession, weapons charges and probation violations.

He has had several felony convictions and has served prison time in Arizona. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson, editing by Elizabeth Piper)