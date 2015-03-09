Now may be the time to bet on U.S. rates to rise -BAML

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - It might be the most profitable time ever to bet on U.S. short-term interest rates to rise in the wake of Friday’s surprisingly robust jobs report, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said on Monday.

“History tells us that we could now be entering the most profitable period for shorting U.S. rates in any cycle,” they wrote in a research note.

Back in 2004, between a strong March payrolls report that April and the Federal Reserve raising the policy rate that June, shorting two-year Treasuries was profitable. The trade worked eight out of 12 weeks with the average sell-off in that maturity being more than three times bigger than the average rally during that period, according to the BAML analysts.

While longer-dated Treasuries are also vulnerable to a Fed rate hike, their losses might be cushioned by possible safe-haven demand if U.S. stock prices falter and the dollar rallies further on the Fed possibly ending its near-zero interest rate policy this summer, they said.

On Friday, two-year Treasuries yields rose to 0.735 percent, the highest level since late December and posting the biggest one-day rise in a month.

The 10-year yields jumped to 2.259 percent on Friday for the largest single-day increase since November 2013, according to Reuters data.

The dollar reached an 11-1/2-year peak against a basket of currencies that include the euro and yen on Monday.