U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.13 pct
#Market News
April 24, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate remains at 0.13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent on Thursday for the ninth consecutive day, Fed data released early Friday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent range on Wednesday.

The bottom of Thursday’s trading range matched the level last seen on March 25. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
