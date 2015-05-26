FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate rose to 0.13 pct Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent on Friday after being at 0.12 percent for three straight days, U.S. Federal Reserve data released early Tuesday showed.

The U.S. bond market and banks were closed on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent for a second day on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

