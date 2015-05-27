U.S. fed funds rate slips to 0.12 pct

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent on Tuesday, down from 0.13 percent on Friday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released early Wednesday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent for a third day on Tuesday.

U.S. banks and financial markets were closed on Monday for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)