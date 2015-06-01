FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. fed funds rate falls to 0.08 pct
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate falls to 0.08 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.08 percent on Friday, down from 0.2 percent on Thursday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released early Monday showed.

Friday’s effective fed funds rate was the lowest in a month.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.04 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.