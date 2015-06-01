U.S. fed funds rate falls to 0.08 pct

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.08 percent on Friday, down from 0.2 percent on Thursday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released early Monday showed.

Friday’s effective fed funds rate was the lowest in a month.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.04 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)