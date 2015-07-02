FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fed funds rate rises to 0.13 pct
July 2, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate rises to 0.13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent on Wednesday from Tuesday’s one-month low of 0.08 percent, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Thursday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with a range of 0.04 percent to 0.3125 percent on Tuesday.

U.S. financial markets will be closed on Friday for the Fourth of July holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

