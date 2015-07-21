FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fed funds rate rises to 0.14 pct
July 21, 2015

U.S. fed funds rate rises to 0.14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent on Monday, up from 0.13 percent on Friday, according to U.S. Federal Reserve data.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with Friday’s range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent, Fed data released on Tuesday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

