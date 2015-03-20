FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fed funds rate rises to 0.12 pct
March 20, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. fed funds rate rises to 0.12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate, which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent on Thursday, up from 0.11 percent the previous day, Fed data released early Friday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with a range of 0.04 percent to 0.3125 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

