U.S. fed funds rate rises to 0.12 pct

New York, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow their excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent on Wednesday, up from 0.11 percent on Tuesday, Fed data released early Thursday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Federal Reserve targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent, compared with Tuesday’s range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent.

The bottom of the trading range has steadily risen since last week from 0.04 percent to 0.07 percent, which was last seen on Dec. 18, according to Fed data. (Reporting by Richard Leong)