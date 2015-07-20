FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. fed funds rate highest in nearly 3 weeks
July 20, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. fed funds rate highest in nearly 3 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In July 17 item, corrects paragraph to say U.S. fed funds rate averaged 0.14 percent, not 0.24 percent)

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent on Thursday, the highest since June 29 and up from 0.13 percent on Wednesday, U.S. Federal Reserve data released Friday showed.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded for a third day in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

