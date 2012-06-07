US rating faces '13 cut if no credible plan-Fitch

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings reiterated on Thursday it would cut its sovereign credit rating for the United States next year if Washington cannot come to grips with its deficits and create a “credible” fiscal consolidation plan.

“The United States is the only country (of four major AAA-rated countries) which does not have a credible fiscal consolidation plan,” and its debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to increase over the medium term, said Ed Parker, sovereign ratings analyst, speaking at a Fitch conference in New York.