US rating faces '13 cut if no credible plan-Fitch
June 7, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

US rating faces '13 cut if no credible plan-Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings reiterated on Thursday it would cut its sovereign credit rating for the United States next year if Washington cannot come to grips with its deficits and create a “credible” fiscal consolidation plan.

“The United States is the only country (of four major AAA-rated countries) which does not have a credible fiscal consolidation plan,” and its debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to increase over the medium term, said Ed Parker, sovereign ratings analyst, speaking at a Fitch conference in New York.

