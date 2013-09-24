FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Debt ceiling row, govt shutdown unlikely to hurt U.S. rating -Moody's
September 24, 2013

Debt ceiling row, govt shutdown unlikely to hurt U.S. rating -Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - A potential debt ceiling impasse and a possible U.S. government shutdown are unlikely to affect the U.S. sovereign credit rating because such events would be short term, a Moody’s credit analyst said on Tuesday.

“At this time we don’t see that (rating cut) as a consequence of these short-term events,” said Steven Hess, Moody’s lead U.S. sovereign credit analyst.

“The rating is based more on the long-term outlook for the debt, rather than what we think will be short-term events,” Hess added.

Moody’s does expect the debt ceiling to be raised and a government shutdown avoided, the rating agency said in a Tuesday report.

