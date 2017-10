Oct 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday affirmed its Aa1 credit rating on $13 billion of Florida general obligation bonds and Aa2 ratings on $354 million of state facilities pool lease rental bonds and $633 million of certificates of participation.

“The outlook is stable,” Moody’s said in a news release, adding that the top rating was based in part on the state government’s record of strong fiscal management.